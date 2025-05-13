Receive FREE Newsletter
News / Suez Canal Authority offers 15% rebate on box ship transits as it woos carriers

Ships in the Suez Canal
Photo: © Igor Groshev | Dreamstime.com
By

The Mediterranean container trades could be upended once more after the Suez Canal Authority today announced it was offering a 15% discount on container ship transits from 15 May.

In a circular today, the SCA said the offer was in “response to requests from containership owners and operators, and in light of recent positive developments in the security situation in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait”.

It added that it would apply to vessels of a Suez Canal Net Tonnage of ...

