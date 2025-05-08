By Gavin van Marle 08/05/2025

Despite President Trump’s claim this week that Yemen’s Houthi rebels had “surrendered to the US” and were to cease their attacks on Red Sea shipping, Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc said today that a return to Suez Canal transits this year was extremely unlikely.

“There is a strong link between what’s going on in Yemen and what’s going on in Gaza, and therefore, given what we’re seeing every day and the expectation that it’s worsening on the ground in Gaza and that ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN