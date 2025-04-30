DSV completes DB Schenker buy as it notes strong Q1 performance by Air & Sea
Danish 3PL DSV formally completed its €14.3bn ($16.3bn) acquisition of German peer DB Schenker today, ...
The year got off to a good start for liners Hapag-Lloyd and Ocean Network Express (ONE), but they believe it could be downhill from here.
In its Q1 25 earnings statement, Hapag-Lloyd revealed an operating result “significantly up, compared with Q1 24”, reporting a 17% increase in ebitda, to $1.1bn, and ebit up 24%, to $500m.
The German carrier attributed the main drivers to be strong demand, which resulted in a transported volume of 3.3m teu, and an improved average freight rate, ...
