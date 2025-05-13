By Angelo Mathais India correspondent 13/05/2025

Pakistan trade, hit by Indian port access restrictions, now faces a wave of emergency surcharges from container lines.

The latest moves come from MSC — a hefty $800 per container fee for all Pakistan exports on major westbound routes, which include Europe, the US and Africa markets.

The carrier has also announced an extra $300 per container charge for intra-regional trades, including the Middle East and Indian subcontinent.

The levies are set to begin on ...

