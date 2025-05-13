By Alex Lennane 13/05/2025

Small businesses in the US will be breathing a (small) sigh of relief following the White House’s partial u-turn on de minimis exemptions yesterday.

The US announced a tariff reduction from 120% to 54% on posted ecommerce goods worth less than $800 and, while the offer of paying a $100 flat fee instead remains, it will no longer double in June, as initially planned.

The new tariff level will apply for 90 days, starting 14 May.

While the tariff remains high, it ...

