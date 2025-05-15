By Charlie Bartlett technology editor 15/05/2025

As one of the most common forms of cyber-interference, ships have had to contend with ’GPS spoofing’ for more than a decade. But if expert analyses are correct, the 85,760 dwt MSC Antonia, which went aground in the Red Sea en route to Jeddah over the weekend, may be one of its first casualties.

The vessel was far off-course and perilously close to the Yemeni shore when it grounded, prompting speculation that GPS spoofing was to blame.

