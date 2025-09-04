Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / JLR may be out for weeks as experts warn of possible Salesforce breach

ChatGPT Image Sep 4, 2025, 11_50_35 AM
By

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) distribution and production could be disrupted for “weeks” following a cyber “incident” which forced it to shut down all its systems. 

According to specialists, the attack could be related to a Salesforce account – and they urged those using the software to ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    cyber attack Cyber crime DynaRisk Jaguar Land Rover