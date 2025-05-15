Amanda Jones Rasmussen returns to DHL GF as new global CCO

By Alex Lennane 15/05/2025

DHL Global Forwarding has appointed Amanda Jones Rasmussen as its new global chief commercial officer, effective today.

Ms Jones Rasmussen, SVP global head of order management solutions, takes over from Thomas George, who left the role in November to become EVP implementation strategy 2030.

“As we continue to navigate a dynamic global trade landscape, I’m excited to lead our commercial strategy and customer engagement across markets,” she said.

“Our aspiration is clear, to be the undisputed industry leader by driving operational excellence, ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN