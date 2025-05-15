Receive FREE Newsletter
Amanda Jones Rasmussen returns to DHL GF as new global CCO

DHL Global Forwarding has appointed Amanda Jones Rasmussen as its new global chief commercial officer, effective today. 

Ms Jones Rasmussen, SVP global head of order management solutions, takes over from Thomas George, who left the role in November to become EVP implementation strategy 2030. 

“As we continue to navigate a dynamic global trade landscape, I’m excited to lead our commercial strategy and customer engagement across markets,” she said.

“Our aspiration is clear, to be the undisputed industry leader by driving operational excellence, ...

