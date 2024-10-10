Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Dave Clark is back with the Auger rocket...

spin
ID 43248942 © Thinglass | Dreamstime.com
By

… it will probably take off eventually. Or it will just disappear at some point.

Either way

The first thoughts that sprang to my mind earlier this week when Dave Clark (pictured below), formerly CEO of Flexport and chief executive of Amazon’s consumer unit, launched transformational supply chain firm Auger, were about  his classy, albeit noisy, exit from Flexport.

He gave away just enough to the public, point proven swiftly about who should be blamed for what in that failure. In short, he was ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Amazon Emissions & Omissions Greene King GXO Warehouse capacity

    Most read news

    US ports re-open as ILA and USMX extend master contract - and negotiations - to January

    Looming 'indefinite' strike set for the Port of Montreal as tensions rise

    Vessel bunching on USEC slow to clear, as ILA shapes new 'strategy'

    Forwarders on the hook for millions following Debenhams collapse

    Shippers to opt for direct port calls over speed of service, predicts MSC's Soren Toft

    Why I’ll miss the ‘defiantly brazen’ Schenker 

    Strike swell hits transatlantic rates – transpac shippers hold their breath

    Warehousing confusion as Amazon cuts space allocations pre-peak

    Air charter demand soars as humanitarian flights add to strike fears

    Gemini warns of 'meltdown' when Suez reopens

    China tightens rules on hazardous cargo at Ningbo

    'Inconclusive' MEPC 82 set the stage for a CII showdown at next meeting

    India takes RMG market share from strife-ridden Bangladesh

    Fans of American toilet paper in Poland back on a roll

    TS Lines expands Africa services and orders more ships

    Insurance moves to the fore as US ports start to deal with delayed cargo