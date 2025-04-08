Amazon Air’s metamorphosis: 'a different air cargo unit from two years ago'
Amazon Air is in a new stage of its development, characterised by moves to optimise ...
Recent actions by UPS and FedEx reflect a challenging market environment: a focus on shedding unprofitable segments in favour of higher returns has shifted to a hunt for volumes.
FedEx delivery vans are becoming a regular sight in US residential neighbourhoods on Sundays as the integrator ramped up home delivery capabilities to reach nearly two-thirds of the population on the mainland, a jump from 50%.
According to chief customer officer Brie Carere, the move came in ...
Volcanic disruption at Anchorage could hit transpacific airfreight operations
Macron calls for ‘suspension’ – CMA CGM's $20bn US investment in doubt
De minimis exemption on shipments from China to the US will end in May
Forwarders stay cool as US 'liberation day' tariffs threaten 'global trade war'
Mixed response in US to 'Liberation Day', while China leads wave of retaliation
Tariffs and de minimis set air freight rates on a volatile course
Transpacific contract rates rise on Trump’s fickle policies
Trump tariffs see hundreds of cancelled container bookings a day from Asia
Overcapacity looms for ocean trades – with more blanked sailings inevitable
East-west rates diverge as transpac spots hold while Asia-Europe keeps falling
Temu and DHL join forces to expand non-US ecommerce sales
Purchase of Panama railway 'a significant opportunity' for ambitious APMT
