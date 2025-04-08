By Ian Putzger Americas correspondent 08/04/2025

Recent actions by UPS and FedEx reflect a challenging market environment: a focus on shedding unprofitable segments in favour of higher returns has shifted to a hunt for volumes.

FedEx delivery vans are becoming a regular sight in US residential neighbourhoods on Sundays as the integrator ramped up home delivery capabilities to reach nearly two-thirds of the population on the mainland, a jump from 50%.

According to chief customer officer Brie Carere, the move came in ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN