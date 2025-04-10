Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Amazon cancels Chinese orders and eyes US expansion

Amazon warehouse
Photo: © Marcos del Mazo | Dreamstime.com
By

US consumers may find there is less choice come Christmas, after Amazon cancelled some orders from China scheduled for Q4.

As the US imposes tariffs of 125% on Chinese goods, Amazon has reportedly cancelled orders for items including scooters, beach chairs, and air conditioners, reports Gurufocus.

Bloomberg, meanwhile, says Amazon is eyeing a $15bn investment in a US warehouse network, which would help it avoid tariffs.

    Topics

    Amazon Trade tariffs

