Amazon cancels Chinese orders and eyes US expansion

By Alex Lennane 10/04/2025

US consumers may find there is less choice come Christmas, after Amazon cancelled some orders from China scheduled for Q4.

As the US imposes tariffs of 125% on Chinese goods, Amazon has reportedly cancelled orders for items including scooters, beach chairs, and air conditioners, reports Gurufocus.

Bloomberg, meanwhile, says Amazon is eyeing a $15bn investment in a US warehouse network, which would help it avoid tariffs.

