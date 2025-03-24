By Ian Putzger Americas correspondent 24/03/2025

Amazon and Walmart are poised to disrupt the trucking industry, and more large shippers may follow.

Walmart is moving to leverage its dedicated trucking network to attract third-party shipments in the US, and has invited truckers in its network to participate in its freight brokerage programme.

“We’re connecting with a select group of carriers like yourself to embark on an initiative that will transform the way we deliver to our customers. By joining us, you’ll have ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN