FW: Walmart rolls forward with brokerage – what it means for Amazon
FREIGHTWAVES reports: Trucking companies in Walmart Transportation’s network have recently started receiving emails about Walmart’s new ...
Amazon and Walmart are poised to disrupt the trucking industry, and more large shippers may follow.
Walmart is moving to leverage its dedicated trucking network to attract third-party shipments in the US, and has invited truckers in its network to participate in its freight brokerage programme.
“We’re connecting with a select group of carriers like yourself to embark on an initiative that will transform the way we deliver to our customers. By joining us, you’ll have ...
