FedEx and UPS add 'China fee' ahead of the end of de minimis

ACH
China as economic and political power
By

In the final weeks before US de minimis exemption for parcels from China ends, UPS and FedEx have implemented an extra charge for this traffic.

And recent action by Amazon points to a different future pace for ecommerce.

UPS was the first out of the starting blocks with a surcharge of $0.29 per pound on all US-bound parcels from China, Hong Kong, and Macau from 13 April. The integrator’s ‘surge fee’ is applied on the billable weight of a shipment and is ...

