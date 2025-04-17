By Ian Putzger Americas correspondent 17/04/2025

In the final weeks before US de minimis exemption for parcels from China ends, UPS and FedEx have implemented an extra charge for this traffic.

And recent action by Amazon points to a different future pace for ecommerce.

UPS was the first out of the starting blocks with a surcharge of $0.29 per pound on all US-bound parcels from China, Hong Kong, and Macau from 13 April. The integrator’s ‘surge fee’ is applied on the billable weight of a shipment and is ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN