FedEx and UPS add 'China fee' ahead of the end of de minimis
In the final weeks before US de minimis exemption for parcels from China ends, UPS ...
'Disastrous' DSV-Schenker merger would 'disrupt European haulage market'
New senior management for DSV as it readies for DB Schenker takeover
Volumes set to 'fall off a cliff' as US firms hit the brakes on sourcing and bookings
Asian exporters scramble for ships and boxes to beat 90-day tariff pause
Temporary tariff relief brings on early transpacific peak season
Amazon pushes into LTL for small package fulfilment and UPS does a u-turn
Pre-tariff rush of goods from US to China sees air rates soar, but not for long
De minimis-induced ecommerce demand slump could cripple freighter operators
Forwarders 'allowing the fox into the chicken run' by supporting 'hungry' carriers
'Tariff madness' will prompt renegotiation of ocean shipping contracts
Navigating tariffs: 'like trying to solve a Rubik's cube while colour-blind'
White House moves create yet more stormy water on the transpacific
