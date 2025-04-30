UPS talks to lots of customers – outlook? Impossible. Later? Who knows?
UPS SCS – not a pretty sight
“UPS will be in for a hell of a fight” said the Teamsters Union yesterday, following the integrator’s announcement of 20,000 job cuts.
“United Parcel Service is contractually obligated to create 30,000 Teamsters jobs under our current national master agreement,” it said.
“If UPS wants to continue to downsize corporate management, the Teamsters won’t stand in its way. But if the company intends to violate our contract or makes any attempt to go after hard-fought, good-paying Teamsters jobs, UPS will be in for a ...
Outlook for container shipping 'more uncertain now than at the onset of Covid'
Shippers warned: don't under-value US exports to avoid tariffs – 'CBP will catch you'
Cancelled voyages take the sting out of spot rate declines this week
New Houthi warning to shipping as rebel group targets specific companies
K+N CEO unveils impact of US import tariffs on China-origin goods
Blanked sailings in response to falling demand 'just a stop-gap solution'
CMA CGM to reflag box ship as the French carrier eyes growing Indian market
Boeing looks to resell up to 50 aircraft rejected by Chinese buyers
Teamsters union vows UPS will be 'in for a hell of a fight' over jobs cull
More pressure on transpacific rates as carriers bet on a China-US trade deal
'Strong start' to 2025, despite market uncertainty, says Kuehne + Nagel
US Customs chaos means 'more downside risk than upside potential' for air cargo
Taiwan ministries act to mitigate effect of trade war on agriculture exports
Wan Hai joins box shipping 'arms race', but avoids Chinese yards for newbuilds
MOL signs up with Climeworks for direct air carbon capture and storage
