Teamsters union vows UPS will be 'in for a hell of a fight' over jobs cull

By Alex Lennane 30/04/2025

“UPS will be in for a hell of a fight” said the Teamsters Union yesterday, following the integrator’s announcement of 20,000 job cuts.

“United Parcel Service is contractually obligated to create 30,000 Teamsters jobs under our current national master agreement,” it said.

“If UPS wants to continue to downsize corporate management, the Teamsters won’t stand in its way. But if the company intends to violate our contract or makes any attempt to go after hard-fought, good-paying Teamsters jobs, UPS will be in for a ...

