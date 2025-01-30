Q4/FY update – UBS on CH Robinson: 'Strong execution, idiosyncratic drivers remain'
“Solid 4Q EPS [earnings per share] despite rising spot rates; Cycle likely the key to ...
Fourth-quarter results at US road transport operator and freight forwarder CH Robinson beat analysts’ profit expectations, delivering adjusted earnings per share of $1.21, nearly 10% above the expected $1.11.
Meanwhile, revenues fell as it navigated what continued to be a pretty awful environment for US trucking firms, with Q4 revenues of $4.18bn down 0.9% year-on-year and 5.7% off expectations of $4.44bn.
Its Q4 adjusted Ebitda of $208.1m marginally missed analysts’ estimates of $210.3m, according to S&P Capital IQ estimates, but operating margin ...
Spot rates still tumbling, with worse to come if carriers return to Suez
Crew abandons Chinese feeder vessel on fire in the Red Sea
Unions renew call for industrial action at France’s biggest box port
Maersk dismisses fears over capacity constraints at key Gemini port
Amazon hit with $96m compensation claim by China United Lines
Chinese New Year rush and threat of tariffs leaves box ports congested
Trump threatens shippers: manufacture in 'the good old USA' or pay the price
Ecommerce 'a double-edged sword' as airfreight fears a soft year
Compliance fears as Indian Customs introduces revised manifest rules
Container lines still ordering more ships, despite falling spot rates
Crime gangs using fake security seals to access China-to-US containers
Airbus heavylift airline demise raises questions over solidity of business plan
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article