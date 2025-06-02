CH Robinson launches 'self-serve tariff analysis tool'
PRESS RELEASE C.H. Robinson Debuts Self-Serve Tariff Analysis Tool, Empowering Shippers to Manage Costs and Navigate ...
Big management changes are under way at CH Robinson Global Forwarding (GF), according to Premium sources.
Rewind, two years in…
When Dave Bozeman took over as CEO of CH Robinson (CHRW) in June 2023, the most eminent Nasdaq-listed 3PL in America had to change skin.
The new commander-in-chief “diagnosed, diagnosed hard” in the early days, looking to drive “profitable growth” across the group.
The road freight recession biting, net leverage had been soaring and the legacy of Bob Biesterfeld from the record pandemic times, ...
