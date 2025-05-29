CH Robinson launches 'self-serve tariff analysis tool'

(New) CH Robinson – two sides of the same coin
To target headcount is not a KPI…
Crew saved as MSC box ship, hit by 'monsoon' off Indian coast, sinks
Carriers react quickly to transpac demand surge, but rates remain muted
ONE opts for South Korean newbuilds to avoid hefty US port fees
New services and reinstated blanked sailings boost transpacific capacity
Congestion fear as US west coast ports brace for transpacific cargo surge
News in Brief Podcast | Week 21 | GRIs and European port congestion
$2.1bn E2open purchase will 'catapult WiseTech into a different dimension'
After DSV 'cuts the cake' on Schenker acquisition, time for redundancies?
Air forwarders face financial uncertainty – but 'there are opportunities'
MSC Elsa 3 sinking – now the 'blame game' begins
Houthis claim Red Sea safe for box ships not calling at port of Haifa
DHL expands agreement with Shopify – where does that leave Flexport?
Shippers brace for rate rise as smart phones expected to drive air cargo market
Shippers hold their breath as Trump appeals court ruling that tariffs are illegal
US importers stockpiling goods to avert autumn shortages amid tariff chaos
Handler Celebi mounts legal challenge to security clearance ban at Indian airports
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article