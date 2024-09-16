By Alex Lennane 16/09/2024

Amazon has kicked back against last week’s article in The Loadstar, which reported that a joint investigation by environmental research groups had come to the conclusion that Amazon’s sustainability strategy was merely ‘greenwashing’.

The investigation, conducted by Stand.Earth Research Group, Ship It Zero and Pacific Environment, was based on “inaccurate data”, according to the etailing behemoth.

Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly told The Loadstar: “Stand.earth’s work is based on inaccurate data, a broad mischaracterisation of our operations and, by their own admission, a methodology based on assumptions and unverified information.

“The truth is that the Climate Pledge is an ambitious commitment for Amazon and the more than 525 companies that have signed up to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. It’s only by taking this on that we can work collectively to transform industries such as shipping, transportation and the built environment, and we need more companies encouraged to take this direction and quick action.

“We’ve seen a huge increase in our ability to work together in new ways across companies, and at Amazon we’ve continued to publish a detailed, transparent reporting of our year-on-year progress. We encourage everyone to track our progress through our annual sustainability report, which has correct data, transparent methodologies and a third-party assurance.”

Amazon claimed it had reached its goal of 100% renewable energy seven years early – although on closer inspection, it seems this claim is only related to the electricity consumed by Amazon.

While Amazon achieved a 3% reduction in “absolute carbon emissions” between 2022 and 2023, mainly driven by an 11% reduction in electricity emissions, it saw a 7% increase in emissions from direct operations, primarily from transport fuels, representing 21% of its total emissions.

Amazon pointed out that it had co-founded several sustainability initiatives, including Zemba and Cargo Owners for Zero Emissions Vessels. However, it did not acknowledge its quiet abandonment of its 2019 promise to make half its shipments carbon-neutral by 2030, under its Shipment Zero initiative.

Instead, it launched its Climate Pledge which, while broader in scope, delays its net-zero plan to 2040.