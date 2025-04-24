By Charlie Bartlett technology editor 24/04/2025

Shipping line MOL has become the second ONE partner investing in direct air carbon capture and storage (DACC), with a deal announced with Climeworks.

The latest deal makes the carrier Climeworks’ first shipping customer, and first Japanese customer. DACC will be used to remove 13,400 tonnes of atmospheric CO2 by 2030, offset against that generated by MOL’s fleet.

According to data from Searoutes, a typical voyage between car terminals at Taicang and Bremerhaven would generate a ...

