Cambodia-Thailand spat sees land border closed, but ports remain open
Cambodia and Thailand’s ocean-based trading links appear to have remained open, despite a deteriorating political ...
The Transpacific market is “a rollercoaster ride” according to one major carrier, and data indicates that the weekly change in capacity from Asia to North America West Coast (NAWC) has more than tripled in volatility since 2012, “and appears to be on a long-term upwards ...
Transpacific peak season may already be over, as US inventories decline
Dockers and transport workers refuse to handle military cargo for Israel
Car-carrier Morning Midas sinks 21 days after fire damage
Blanked sailings in sight as transpac rate plunge continues after 'phantom peak'
AI in logistics: your job's safe – it's the 'next-gen' skilled workforce
EXCLUSIVE: 'Virtual' sales team plan sparks jobs cull at European air cargo carrier
MSC defies Trump port fee threat, amid a flurry of orders for new feeder vessels
Arrests and goods seized as raids across EU uncover massive import fraud
FMC 'bias toward carriers' a 'slap in the face' for SMEs pursuing a claim
"Book & Claim" is a valuable new tool to calculate scope 3 emissions
