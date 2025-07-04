Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Grey expectations: a methanol-LNG dichotomy

dreamstime_s_368505311
© Woranuch Athiwatakara |
By

In September 2023, Mærsk took delivery of its first methanol-fuelled container vessel, Laura Mærsk, the product of a pioneering initiative to cultivate methanol-powered shipping from first principles.

While green methanol was unavailable, it was thought that a liner giant throwing its weight behind the fuel – ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Emissions and omissions Going green LNG Low emissions logistics Methanol dual-fuel

    Most read news

    Schedule reliability on the rise despite European port congestion

    'Just Lund' a drag on DSV's value? Bring in Kuehne...

    Transpacific set to see record level of ship capacity in July as rates crash

    MSC orders spark concerns of anti-competitive behaviour and an H2 rate drop

    Global contract logistics market hits record high as Asia Pacific drives growth

    Forwarders eye growth via M&A as deal activity builds

    Retailers scramble as Nike reveals $1bn cost rise over tariffs

    Fruit ships and trucks steer clear of Del Monte bankruptcy

    "Book & Claim" is a valuable new tool to calculate scope 3 emissions

    Maersk fined $1.5m for 'gross negligence' over Damco merger

    'Rollercoaster' Asia to NAWC capacity is increasingly unstable

    Global shipping to shift as Europe and southeast Asia fill US gap in China trade

    Dachser's management succession plan: Claus Wetzel named new Logistics Germany head

    Freighters shun China-US as tariff deadline looms

    EXCLUSIVE: Top DHL Global Forwarding executive in the US jumps ship

    US truckers: beware of cargo theft during July 4 celebrations