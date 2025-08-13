Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / HMM hits choppier economic waters in Q2 as rates fall amid global tension

HMM Dublin
Photo: © Marius Steinke | Dreamstime.com
By

South Korean shipping line HMM has reported a profitable first half of the year, “despite trade headwinds” – but its Q2 numbers tell a different story.  

The flagship carrier’s revenue for H1 was  KRW5.48bn ($3.97bn), giving it a net profit of KRW1.21bn ($879m) and an ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Alphaliner HMM LNG SK Shipping