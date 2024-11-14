ACF Podcast: Tales from TIACA – what are the hot topics?

By Charlotte Goldstone 14/11/2024

Host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone interviews a plethora of supply chain industry experts in a brief and engaging vox-pop-style quick fire Q and A.

Recorded from TIACA’s Air Cargo Forum in Miami this week, this podcast offers a glimpse into the air cargo industry’s current hot topics, market factors and challenges.

So, not to worry if you were unable to attend the event, this compilation of clips from the trade show floor will make you feel like you were there in person – in less than 15 minutes!