ACF Podcast: Tales from TIACA – what are the hot topics?

Host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone interviews a plethora of supply chain industry experts in a brief and engaging vox-pop-style quick fire Q and A.

Recorded from TIACA’s Air Cargo Forum in Miami this week, this podcast offers a glimpse into the air cargo industry’s current hot topics, market factors and challenges.

So, not to worry if you were unable to attend the event, this compilation of clips from the trade show floor will make you feel like you were there in person – in less than 15 minutes!

    Topics

    air cargo air freight Awery Aviation Software CargoAi CHAMP Cargosystems Chapman Freeborn Chicago Rockford Dallas Fort Worth Expedite All Lufthansa Rotate SATS Tiaca ACF 2024 TIACA

