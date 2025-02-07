De minimis cut won't hurt demand for Chinese ecommerce, but for air cargo?
While most companies are professing ‘uncertainty’ over the potential impact of the closure of the ...
‘Lemons ripen early’
This is the venture capitalists’ mantra: poor companies (or investments) will reveal their inadequacies early on.
But as we all know in freight and logistics, there are a lot of former start-ups still suckling on the VC teat, with little to no prospect of profit in the near future.
And as the deadline on investors’ ROI draws closer, the pressure is on, with VCs likely hoping to see a minimum return of 20% to 35% on their investment. But ...
Airfreight expected to take a hit from de minimis exemption suspension
Disappointing results for DSV – and Schenker integration will impact revenue
Panama gives in as US pressure on Panama Canal intensifies
Maersk paying $100,000 a day to charter scarce post-panamax box ships
US delays tariffs on Mexico for one month as it starts negotiations
Tariff truce for Canada and Mexico – China retaliates, but lightly
De minimis cut won't hurt demand for Chinese ecommerce, but for air cargo?
Trend for vertical integration may not be right for multimodal transport
DSV hits back in 'bait and switch' case, claiming deal was not legally binding
India pre-empts tariffs with import 'sweetener' for US cars and motorbikes
'Smart' containers could help beat drug smugglers and thieves
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article