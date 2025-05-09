By Alex Lennane 09/05/2025

Despite “loss-making” airfreight rates offered for Hong Kong/China-US, Chinese forwarders seem optimistic that the trade war with the US will ease.

One forwarder said he’d been offered a co-loading rate from Hong Kong to the US west coast of $3.50 per kg, including FSC and security, and $3.90 to the east coast.

“Highly volumetric” cargo rates on the spot market could be $2.50 to $2 per kg, he added. ”It’s definitely a loss-maker. It’s common for BSA-contracted forwarders to be dropping ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN