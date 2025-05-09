Receive FREE Newsletter
Airfreight rates ex-China 'loss-making', but hopes of a trade deal stay high

dreamstime_s_359545254
© Andrew Angelov
By

Despite “loss-making” airfreight rates offered for Hong Kong/China-US, Chinese forwarders seem optimistic that the trade war with the US will ease. 

One forwarder said he’d been offered a co-loading rate from Hong Kong to the US west coast of $3.50 per kg, including FSC and security, and $3.90 to the east coast.

“Highly volumetric” cargo rates on the spot market could be $2.50 to $2 per kg, he added. ”It’s definitely a loss-maker. It’s common for BSA-contracted forwarders to be dropping ...

    air cargo data air cargo market airfreight rates Freightos Rates: the eternal tango WorldACD

