Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / The Aerologic is clear as DHL dumps Atlas JV and goes with Lufthansa

dreamstime_s_115429893
© Mikhail Mishchenko |
By

The closure of DHL’s Polar Air Cargo joint venture with Atlas Air barely registered in its annual results out today. 

But high costs do appear to be behind the decision to shutter the carrier. 

DHL acknowledged its “early exit”, and pointed to a “structural reset” ? or airfreight network redesign in Europe and the US – as part of its group-wide cost programme “Fit for Growth”, targeting cost savings with an end of 2026 run rate of >€1bn. 

That puts Polar quite firmly ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Aerologic Atlas Air financial results Lufthansa Lufthansa Cargo Polar Air Cargo

    Most read news

    MSC port arm to buy Hutchison ports including Panama and Felixstowe

    Carriers put on a brave face amid further decline in ocean spot rates

    'Think again' call – China ship fee would double US export costs

    Expect a shift in airfreight market as ecommerce changes tack

    MSC box ship hit by Russian missile in Odessa

    K+N 'still number-one' in air and ocean – but it's not all good news

    US Chinese ship penalties will hit transatlantic trade hardest – Soren Toft

    Liners cut long-haul sailings, but 'it won't be enough' to stop rates tumbling

    Congestion at Asian and European ports keeping charter rates firm

    CMA CGM posts 'solid' 2024 results, but sees choppy waters ahead

    U-turn on Canada/Mexico tariff delay – 'drugs still pouring in', says Trump

    Kuehne + Nagel – another bad day at the office

    Canada and Mexico eye retaliation as 25% tariffs come in

    TPM: Gemini carriers making good on schedule reliability promise, so far

    South Korean carriers asked to go on reserving slots for SME exporters

    E-commerce wave triggers terminal construction at Montevideo Airport