Record Q4 for Lufthansa Cargo as its faith in ecommerce pays off
Lufthansa Cargo said it had a record set of results in the fourth quarter – ...
The closure of DHL’s Polar Air Cargo joint venture with Atlas Air barely registered in its annual results out today.
But high costs do appear to be behind the decision to shutter the carrier.
DHL acknowledged its “early exit”, and pointed to a “structural reset” ? or airfreight network redesign in Europe and the US – as part of its group-wide cost programme “Fit for Growth”, targeting cost savings with an end of 2026 run rate of >€1bn.
That puts Polar quite firmly ...
