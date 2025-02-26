By Ian Putzger Americas correspondent 26/02/2025

Artificial intelligence is on the march in supply chains. In a survey conducted in late 2023 by Gartner, 80% of chief supply chain officers were planning to deploy generative AI in 2024; the consultancy’s latest study found 72% had invested in AI.

For example, Lean Solutions, a workforce optimisation specialist, decided seven months ago to take a lead in AI deployment for its clientele and teamed up with technology vendors, having decided to become an aggregator of ...

