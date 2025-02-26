Awery strengthens its senior commercial team with addition of Wayne Phelan
Awery Aviation Software announced today it had appointed Wayne Phelan as business growth and product ...
Artificial intelligence is on the march in supply chains. In a survey conducted in late 2023 by Gartner, 80% of chief supply chain officers were planning to deploy generative AI in 2024; the consultancy’s latest study found 72% had invested in AI.
For example, Lean Solutions, a workforce optimisation specialist, decided seven months ago to take a lead in AI deployment for its clientele and teamed up with technology vendors, having decided to become an aggregator of ...
Congestion at Vancouver worsens – but it's not all the port's fault
Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates
India's customs duty cut opens the road for Tesla imports
Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port
Airfreight rates rising gently as ecommerce giants eye new tradelanes
Maersk Saltoro delay may mean multi-million dollar claims for cherry shippers
EC ready to talk with US on tariffs – but a deal 'must be mutually beneficial'
Expeditors CEO out, 'fresh blood in' – and another top exec change expected
Sanctions-busting forwarder jailed, while Europe 'ramps up the pressure'
Costly import red tape means UK food prices will rise, expert warns
DSV's deal-making – what's next?
How US rule-changes are putting air cargo carriers in a 'tough spot'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article