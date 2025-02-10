By Alex Lennane 10/02/2025

Far be it from a Premium writer to say ‘I told you so’ – but the ecommerce bubble, which has been in danger of bursting dramatically for quite some time now, has just felt its first big prick.

The very basics of the trade – in which one can buy a $5 t-shirt, airfreighted from China to the US – is all wrong. It makes no economic sense, no environmental sense, and any airline which has not taken that into account, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN