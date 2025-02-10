U-turn on de minimis ban, following 'processing issues', as trade war heats up
White House-triggered whiplash has hit again with the news that a small but powerful sentence ...
Far be it from a Premium writer to say ‘I told you so’ – but the ecommerce bubble, which has been in danger of bursting dramatically for quite some time now, has just felt its first big prick.
The very basics of the trade – in which one can buy a $5 t-shirt, airfreighted from China to the US – is all wrong. It makes no economic sense, no environmental sense, and any airline which has not taken that into account, ...
