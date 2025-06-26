Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / EXCLUSIVE: 'Virtual' sales team plan sparks jobs cull at European air cargo carrier

dreamstime_s_57845427
© Wavebreakmedia Ltd
By

A major European cargo carrier is undergoing significant restructuring, which sources say is resulting in a jobs “cull”. 

Roles, particularly among the commercial team, say sources, are under threat – in terms of the number of job losses, noted one insider, “it’s hard to say as ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    air cargo airlines Digitisation job losses

    Most read news

    DSV: tales from the inside with CEO Lund under fire for 'brutal' management style

    Shippers and carriers await Iran decision on Hormuz in response to US attack

    Transpac spot rates crash as pre-tariff demand for US imports from Asia fades

    Port congestion in Europe 'will last for years' – terminals 'chock-a-block full'

    Transpacific peak season may already be over, as US inventories decline

    ONE faces $18m claim by shippers for 'failure to accept contracted volumes'

    Maersk suspends vessel calls at Haifa as regional tension rises

    Middle East airfreight capacity plummets as carriers suspend services

    Car-carrier Morning Midas sinks 21 days after fire damage

    Production decline leaves European automotive LSPs with eroding margins

    Forwarders fear for margins amid volatility and strategy uncertainty

    Dockers and transport workers refuse to handle military cargo for Israel

    Blow to cargo exports as Air India reduces long-haul services

    US shipyard brings in Hyundai know-how to assist in building containerships

    Mark Kunar moves up as DHL's Patrick Kelleher is named GXO's new CEO

    Secondary box trades take centre stage, with global volume growth set to wane