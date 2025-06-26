Avianca Cargo Mexico the latest in a wave of new airfreight partnerships
In a period where freighters are searching the world for volumes, and the air cargo ...
A major European cargo carrier is undergoing significant restructuring, which sources say is resulting in a jobs “cull”.
Roles, particularly among the commercial team, say sources, are under threat – in terms of the number of job losses, noted one insider, “it’s hard to say as ...
DSV: tales from the inside with CEO Lund under fire for 'brutal' management style
Shippers and carriers await Iran decision on Hormuz in response to US attack
Transpac spot rates crash as pre-tariff demand for US imports from Asia fades
Port congestion in Europe 'will last for years' – terminals 'chock-a-block full'
Transpacific peak season may already be over, as US inventories decline
ONE faces $18m claim by shippers for 'failure to accept contracted volumes'
Maersk suspends vessel calls at Haifa as regional tension rises
Middle East airfreight capacity plummets as carriers suspend services
Car-carrier Morning Midas sinks 21 days after fire damage
Production decline leaves European automotive LSPs with eroding margins
Forwarders fear for margins amid volatility and strategy uncertainty
Dockers and transport workers refuse to handle military cargo for Israel
