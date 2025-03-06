Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / Record Q4 for Lufthansa Cargo as its faith in ecommerce pays off

lh cargo 777
By

Lufthansa Cargo said it had a record set of results in the fourth quarter – but the passenger business let down overall results. 

The cargo arm said revenue was up 10%, to €3.26bn, while adjusted ebit rose 15%, to €251m. Capacity rose 9%, while sales, measured in freight tonne km went up 9%. 

The fourth quarter – its best outside of the Covid era – saw adjusted ebit of €199m. It said it had benefited from “persistently high cargo rates and by ...

