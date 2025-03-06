DHL Global Forwarding misses profit expectations, despite strong Q4
DHL Global Forwarding this week revealed that last year’s performance by the division had been ...
Lufthansa Cargo said it had a record set of results in the fourth quarter – but the passenger business let down overall results.
The cargo arm said revenue was up 10%, to €3.26bn, while adjusted ebit rose 15%, to €251m. Capacity rose 9%, while sales, measured in freight tonne km went up 9%.
The fourth quarter – its best outside of the Covid era – saw adjusted ebit of €199m. It said it had benefited from “persistently high cargo rates and by ...
MSC port arm to buy Hutchison ports including Panama and Felixstowe
Carriers put on a brave face amid further decline in ocean spot rates
'Think again' call – China ship fee would double US export costs
Expect a shift in airfreight market as ecommerce changes tack
MSC box ship hit by Russian missile in Odessa
K+N 'still number-one' in air and ocean – but it's not all good news
US Chinese ship penalties will hit transatlantic trade hardest – Soren Toft
Liners cut long-haul sailings, but 'it won't be enough' to stop rates tumbling
Congestion at Asian and European ports keeping charter rates firm
CMA CGM posts 'solid' 2024 results, but sees choppy waters ahead
U-turn on Canada/Mexico tariff delay – 'drugs still pouring in', says Trump
