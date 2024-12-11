Subscribe to Premium
Comment / The US Line: Leadership and why DEI actually matters

Following up my last week’s column (here: ’Cracking the gender imbalance’), I took a deeper dive into women in leadership in global freight forwarding.

The results are not good.

Here is a chart (click to expand) of the world’s leading Freight Forwarders and the gender makeup of their leadership teams.

The CEO of all ten companies in the US is a male.

Credit to France’s Geodis for being the only company to have a female CEO of the entire company ...

