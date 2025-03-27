By Alex Lennane 27/03/2025

Automotive logistics could be hard hit – with some modal shift to cut costs ? now the US has confirmed ‘heavy-handed’ 25% tariffs on imported vehicles.

To be introduced on 2 April, such a tariff would have impacted eight million vehicles last year, and increased their price by some $7,600 per imported car, according to investment bank Jefferies.

It noted: “In its latest salvo, the Trump administration adopted the most heavy-handed and simplest option of applying a 25% duty on all vehicles ...

