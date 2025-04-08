CH Robinson announces Dorothy Capers as new chief legal officer and secretary

By LoadstarEditorial 08/04/2025

PRESS RELEASE

April 7, 2025, Eden Prairie, Minnesota —C.H. Robinson, a global logistics leader managing 37 million shipments annually, today announced the appointment of Dorothy Capers as the new Chief Legal Officer and Secretary. Dorothy will join the company on May 5, bringing a wealth of experience in business transformation, corporate law, and governance, with a proven international track record at several large publicly traded companies, including those in the ...

