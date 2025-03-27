By Stuart Todd 27/03/2025

Logistics services providers (LSPs) are feeling the impact of the downturn in the EU’s automobile sector.

Against a backdrop of stagnant economic growth and flagging consumer demand, production fell 6.2% last year , with new vehicle registrations virtually flat (+0.8%), falling into negative territory in the new year ( down 1.9%, January on January).

And there appears little sign of these trends reversing. Moreover, the bleak outlook has been compounded by the confirmation of 25% tariffs on new vehicles exported from the ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN