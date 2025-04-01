Morphing from Mærsk Logistics to Mærsk Forwarding?
Let’s look
DHL Group’s Capital Markets Day (CMD) on Thursday 3 April is high on Premium’s agenda as well as all others in our sector.
What to expect with regard to tariffs, geopolitical risk and a “splashy Liberation Day” will be widely covered, but DHL executives will likely be challenged on other key value-drivers for shareholders.
Management recently gave guidance that looked fair, yet it’s on the finance side of things where focus will be… extraordinary corporate matters?
That’s a fair assumption.
Ahead of the event, ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
