By LoadstarEditorial 29/10/2024

US logistics integrator FedEx recently released its “annual economic impact report” that focused on the company’s worldwide network “and role in building prosperity in local communities during its 2024 fiscal year (FY 2024)”.

“Produced in consultation with Dun & Bradstreet (…), the study underscores the ‘FedEx Effect’– the impact FedEx has on accelerating the flow of goods and ideas that generate economic growth across countries and regions,” FedEx said, with CEO Raj Subramaniam adding that in Memphis “we have a vision to make supply chains smarter for everyone by leveraging advanced data and technology to better serve our customers and their customers, thereby extending our reach and impact”.

“The ‘FedEx Effect’ represents our relentless commitment to excellence, economic growth, and the communities where we live and work.”

The full report can be downloaded here.