News / Integrators splash out on expansion in lucrative healthcare logistics

dreamstime_s_186880795
© Pencilcase
By

The integrated express carriers are gunning for a larger slice of the healthcare logistics pie, with multi-billion-dollar investments and acquisitions in a market forecast to grow more than 9% a year through 2032.

UPS is on a shopping spree in the sector: on 26 April the integrator announced the takeover of Andlauer Healthcare Group, a Canadian specialty logistics firm, for $1.6bn. The company runs a network of 31 temperature-controlled facilities across Canada and operates healthcare transport services in the US through ...

    FedEx Healthcare logistics UPS

