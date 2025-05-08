By Ian Putzger Americas correspondent 08/05/2025

The integrated express carriers are gunning for a larger slice of the healthcare logistics pie, with multi-billion-dollar investments and acquisitions in a market forecast to grow more than 9% a year through 2032.

UPS is on a shopping spree in the sector: on 26 April the integrator announced the takeover of Andlauer Healthcare Group, a Canadian specialty logistics firm, for $1.6bn. The company runs a network of 31 temperature-controlled facilities across Canada and operates healthcare transport services in the US through ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN