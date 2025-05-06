By Charlotte Goldstone 06/05/2025

Airlines have already significantly cut freighter capacity since last week’s de minimis change in the US, and there will likely be more to come, warned Derek Lossing, founder and senior industry advisor of ecommerce and transportation at Cirrus Global Advisors (CGA).

CGA reported yesterday there had been an average of 19 fewer aircraft every day into the US after Friday’s revocation of de minimis privileges for packages valued at less than $800 from China and Hong Kong.

“This is in addition to ...

