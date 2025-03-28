Subscribe to Premium
Comment / Fleet watching is the key to predicting the future in air

dreamstime_xs_357292737
ID 357292737 © Viktor Ivandikov | Dreamstime.com
By

Understanding the long-term outlook for players in the air cargo market has just become much easier. There is a new visibility tool on the market. Not a tech-based ‘solution’, but a simple fleet list. 

The well-documented troubles at Boeing, disarray in the aerospace supply chain, and consequent delays to freighter production are set to disrupt airline cargo ambitions. If you haven’t ordered an aircraft yet, and your fleet is middle-aged or worse, your future could be looking a little cloudy. 

“The coming ...

