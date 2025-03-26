FedEx to launch 'FedEx Easy Returns' at 3,000 locations, supported by Blue Yonder

FedEx: it sucks out there, forget inventory build-up
One positive: LTL spin-off…
PRESS RELEASE
25 March 2025
FedEx to Launch FedEx Easy Returns at 3,000 Locations Across the US, Supported by Blue Yonder
The new offering will provide a low-cost, box-free, and label-free returns service available to merchants beginning in summer 2025
MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 25, 2025 – FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) today announced the launch of a new service, FedEx Easy Returns, supported by Blue Yonder. This innovative offering will allow FedEx customers to access a ...
Semiconductors could compensate for air freight's lost ecommerce traffic
'Weakened' Maersk paying a heavy price for its lack of fleet growth
Forwarders predict fall in airfreight rates as ecommerce eyes sea freight
US shippers slam USTR port fee plan – 'an apocalypse for trade'
'More pronounced' demand slump drives container spot freight rate declines
US port call fees would force ACL to exit transatlantic trade, says CEO
Truckers face a serious threat as large shippers develop networks
Cargo chief quits WestJet as freighter operations cease
Despite sourcing shifts, 'don't write-off China', says CMA CGM CCO
CMA CGM Air Cargo eyes expansion with bid for Air Belgium
Solid results in '24 and a good start to '25, says bullish Hapag-Lloyd CEO
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article