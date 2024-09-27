Former K+N chief Detlef Trefzger joins Swissport board
Swiss WorldCargo has finally named its new chief: Alain Chisari, a Lufthansa Group veteran.
Swiss-Italian dual national Mr Chisari will start at the carrier next week as head of Swiss’s airfreight division.
Currently chief implementation officer for Lufthansa, a role he has held for some 16 months, he has also held two regional VP sales roles at the carrier. Prior to that he was CCO for Edelweiss – and also has a five-year tenure at Swiss under his belt, as head of external relations and alliances, and head of leisure sales. He has also worked for BA and Delta – but this is his first cargo role.
He takes over from Lorenzo Stoll, who left to become CEO of a pharmaceutical company.
“Mr Chisari brings a vast range of experience of the airline business, both within and beyond the Lufthansa group, to his new position,” said Swiss chief commercial officer Heike Birlenbach.
“Thanks to his various international activities, he is also excellently connected throughout our industry. I’m convinced that he will continue to successfully develop our air cargo business, and I look forward to working with him.
“I also offer Lorenzo Stoll my warmest thanks for all his service and commitment. He steered our airfreight division with great success, not least through the highly challenging pandemic times; and he and his Swiss WorldCargo team have consistently made a key contribution to our company’s favourable earnings of the past few years.”
