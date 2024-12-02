Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News in Brief Podcast | Week 49 | Tariffs, rates – and Russian suspicions

GXO: POLISH DEAL EXTENSIONDSV: TRIMMINGDSV: TRUMP TARIFFS IMPACTHLAG: GREEN PUSHDHL: ECOMM TIESKNIN: PARTNERSHIP EXTENSIONMAERSK: DECARB PUSHUPS: DIVIDEND RISKXOM: UPDATEVW: MILESTONE LINE: UNLIKEDXOM: DRILL BABY DRILLMAERSK: GREEN PUSHGM: BIG HIT

GXO: POLISH DEAL EXTENSIONDSV: TRIMMINGDSV: TRUMP TARIFFS IMPACTHLAG: GREEN PUSHDHL: ECOMM TIESKNIN: PARTNERSHIP EXTENSIONMAERSK: DECARB PUSHUPS: DIVIDEND RISKXOM: UPDATEVW: MILESTONE LINE: UNLIKEDXOM: DRILL BABY DRILLMAERSK: GREEN PUSHGM: BIG HIT

Charlotte News in Brief podcast
By

In this jam-packed episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week. 

The Loadstar managing editor Gavin van Marle speaks about the impact of the proposed US tariffs on ocean shipping and possible front-loading. He then updates listeners on MSC’s new port calls, as well as an overview of last week’s ocean freight rates.  

This is followed by an update on airfreight rates from Ms Goldstone. 

She is then joined by The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane, who explains what is known about the recent DHL plane crash. She then explains the SAF partnership between Maersk and Lufthansa Cargo. 

So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, all in under 20 minutes! 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    'Trump trade' Air freight rates DHL Lufthansa Cargo Maersk MSC SAF Tariffs Trade tariffs Canada China Donald Trump Mexico Trade wars Trump 2.0

    Most read news

    Crew member dies as DHL aircraft crashes at Vilnius, raising security fears

    Indian shippers brace for port strikes over 'promises not kept'

    MSC adds even more port calls to its 2025 standalone network

    Trump vows 25% tariff on imports from Canada/Mexico and adds 10% to China

    Amazon staff in 20 countries set for 'Black Friday/Cyber Monday' strikes

    Indian exporters elated as they escape Trump's tariff plan

    Hapag-Lloyd warns customers EU ETS surcharge will 'roughly double'

    'Unending' MSC ship-shopping spree the driver for charter rate rebound

    Truck driver shortage in Europe at crisis level – and is set to get worse

    Tariff threat makes no waves as spot rates tread water ahead of new GRIs

    UK supermarket supply chains hit by cyber attack on Blue Yonder

    Hong Kong Airport celebrates as 'landmark' three-runway system takes off

    First Geodis win rumoured as Ceva-Bolloré integrate the talent

    Zim faces FMC probe into $137,000 detention fees after container 'error'

    Panama Canal chief floats land bridge option to ease future drought restrictions

    Evergreen to establish dedicated Singapore box terminal in JV with PSA