News in Brief Podcast | Week 49 | Tariffs, rates – and Russian suspicions

AP: Trump threatens 100% tariff on the BRIC bloc of nations if they act to undermine US dollar
AP reports: President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday threatened 100% tariffs against a bloc of nine nations ...
GXO: POLISH DEAL EXTENSIONDSV: TRIMMINGDSV: TRUMP TARIFFS IMPACTHLAG: GREEN PUSHDHL: ECOMM TIESKNIN: PARTNERSHIP EXTENSIONMAERSK: DECARB PUSHUPS: DIVIDEND RISKXOM: UPDATEVW: MILESTONE LINE: UNLIKEDXOM: DRILL BABY DRILLMAERSK: GREEN PUSHGM: BIG HIT
GXO: POLISH DEAL EXTENSIONDSV: TRIMMINGDSV: TRUMP TARIFFS IMPACTHLAG: GREEN PUSHDHL: ECOMM TIESKNIN: PARTNERSHIP EXTENSIONMAERSK: DECARB PUSHUPS: DIVIDEND RISKXOM: UPDATEVW: MILESTONE LINE: UNLIKEDXOM: DRILL BABY DRILLMAERSK: GREEN PUSHGM: BIG HIT
In this jam-packed episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.
The Loadstar managing editor Gavin van Marle speaks about the impact of the proposed US tariffs on ocean shipping and possible front-loading. He then updates listeners on MSC’s new port calls, as well as an overview of last week’s ocean freight rates.
This is followed by an update on airfreight rates from Ms Goldstone.
She is then joined by The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane, who explains what is known about the recent DHL plane crash. She then explains the SAF partnership between Maersk and Lufthansa Cargo.
So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, all in under 20 minutes!
Crew member dies as DHL aircraft crashes at Vilnius, raising security fears
Indian shippers brace for port strikes over 'promises not kept'
MSC adds even more port calls to its 2025 standalone network
Trump vows 25% tariff on imports from Canada/Mexico and adds 10% to China
Amazon staff in 20 countries set for 'Black Friday/Cyber Monday' strikes
Indian exporters elated as they escape Trump's tariff plan
Hapag-Lloyd warns customers EU ETS surcharge will 'roughly double'
'Unending' MSC ship-shopping spree the driver for charter rate rebound
Truck driver shortage in Europe at crisis level – and is set to get worse
Tariff threat makes no waves as spot rates tread water ahead of new GRIs
UK supermarket supply chains hit by cyber attack on Blue Yonder
Hong Kong Airport celebrates as 'landmark' three-runway system takes off
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article