News in Brief Podcast | Week 49 | Tariffs, rates – and Russian suspicions

By Charlotte Goldstone 02/12/2024

In this jam-packed episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.

The Loadstar managing editor Gavin van Marle speaks about the impact of the proposed US tariffs on ocean shipping and possible front-loading. He then updates listeners on MSC’s new port calls, as well as an overview of last week’s ocean freight rates.

This is followed by an update on airfreight rates from Ms Goldstone.

She is then joined by The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane, who explains what is known about the recent DHL plane crash. She then explains the SAF partnership between Maersk and Lufthansa Cargo.

So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, all in under 20 minutes!