By Alessandro Pasetti 11/04/2025

As China retaliates*, as expected, and the trade war with America reaches its apex so far, talk in our marketplace on who will end up being blamed for disruptions in procurement heats up.

But we have consensus.

(*Just out: Beijing slaps 125% tariffs on US goods, starting tomorrow, against the US’s confirmed 145% levy.)

Background

As shipping guru Lars Jensen wrote soon after Tariff Man on Mad Wednesday, 9 April, backtracked and suspended the reciprocal tariffs on all countries, excluding China, the current environment ...

