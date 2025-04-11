Pre-tariff rush of goods from US to China sees air rates soar, but not for long
Beijing’s decision to impose higher tariffs on US goods has led to a rush of ...
As China retaliates*, as expected, and the trade war with America reaches its apex so far, talk in our marketplace on who will end up being blamed for disruptions in procurement heats up.
But we have consensus.
(*Just out: Beijing slaps 125% tariffs on US goods, starting tomorrow, against the US’s confirmed 145% levy.)
Background
As shipping guru Lars Jensen wrote soon after Tariff Man on Mad Wednesday, 9 April, backtracked and suspended the reciprocal tariffs on all countries, excluding China, the current environment ...
Trump tariffs see hundreds of cancelled container bookings a day from Asia
'To ship or not to ship', the question for US importers amid tariff uncertainty
'Chaos after chaos' coming from de minimis changes and more tariffs
Forto 'sharpens commercial priorities' as it lays off one-third of staff
List of blanked transpac sailings grows as trade war heats up and demand cools
EC approves DSV takeover of DB Schenker
Overcapacity looms for ocean trades – with more blanked sailings inevitable
Amazon Air’s metamorphosis: 'a different air cargo unit from two years ago'
Shippers in Asia restart ocean shipment bookings – but not from China
India withdraws access for Bangladesh transhipments, in 'very harmful' decision
IndiGo fleet expansion plan will include a major push to boost cargo volumes
'Tariff hell' leaves industries in limbo – 'not a great environment to plan'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article