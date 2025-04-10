By Alex Lennane 10/04/2025

In this new world of uncertainty, it will be agility that wins in air – and some old-fashioned good luck, especially on the over-served transatlantic.

Passenger carriers, with exposure to the US in particular, are likely to face some stress. Delta Airlines said yesterday its planned 3% to 4% growth will no longer happen this year, and it has cut its first quarter earnings outlook.

It’s a quick turnaround from earlier predictions that 2025 would “be the best financial year in ...

