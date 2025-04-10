'Restoring America's maritime dominance' – stop laughing at the back of the class
The US government has pushed ahead with plans to revitalise its shipbuilding industry, after President ...
In this new world of uncertainty, it will be agility that wins in air – and some old-fashioned good luck, especially on the over-served transatlantic.
Passenger carriers, with exposure to the US in particular, are likely to face some stress. Delta Airlines said yesterday its planned 3% to 4% growth will no longer happen this year, and it has cut its first quarter earnings outlook.
It’s a quick turnaround from earlier predictions that 2025 would “be the best financial year in ...
Trump tariffs see hundreds of cancelled container bookings a day from Asia
Macron calls for ‘suspension’ – CMA CGM's $20bn US investment in doubt
'To ship or not to ship', the question for US importers amid tariff uncertainty
Mixed response in US to 'Liberation Day', while China leads wave of retaliation
Forto 'sharpens commercial priorities' as it lays off one-third of staff
EC approves DSV takeover of DB Schenker
List of blanked transpac sailings grows as trade war heats up and demand cools
Tariffs and de minimis set air freight rates on a volatile course
Overcapacity looms for ocean trades – with more blanked sailings inevitable
Amazon Air’s metamorphosis: 'a different air cargo unit from two years ago'
'Chaos after chaos' coming from de minimis changes and more tariffs
IndiGo fleet expansion plan will include a major push to boost cargo volumes
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article