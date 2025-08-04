Receive FREE Newsletter
US 'big three' airlines report strong Q2, but headwinds are ahead

American Airlines Photo 101299404 © Giovanni Gagliardi Dreamstime.com
© Giovanni Gagliardi
By

The big three US airlines posted strong results for the second quarter, but they expect turbulence as economic headwinds increase.

All three carriers tabled year-on-year increases in overall revenue, with both American Airlines, at $14.4bn, and Delta ($16.6bn in operating revenue) hitting ...

    American Airlines American Airlines Cargo Delta Air Lines Delta Air Lines Cargo United Airlines