CVC questions DB Schenker sale process after offering to raise its bid
After a last-ditch attempt by CVC to overturn DSV’s successful bid for DB Schenker by ...
To suggest that Danish forwarder DSV, with its very strong track record in M&A, would sign a €14.3bn transformational deal to acquire Schenker and arrange a call with analysts to introduce the world’s largest forwarder without having covered all the bases, makes you doubt your own mental health.
’Give CVC eternal rest, O Lord’
That was consensus in our marketplace earlier this week when Bloomberg and Reuters – both news agencies head and shoulders above the rest in chasing the juicy M&A developments ...
Shippers eye Canadian ports as US east coast strike 'looks certain'
Typhoon Bebinca shuts down port operations in Shanghai and Ningbo
Carriers announce disruption surcharges for USEC cargo as strike looms
White House rejects plea to use legal powers to prevent USEC port strike
Sponsored Podcast: Navigating the AI revolution in logistics
'DSV + Schenker' – fingerprints
Severe floods cause delay and disruption across central and east Europe
CVC questions DB Schenker sale process after offering to raise its bid
Shippers warned de minimis rule changes could 'cost them millions'
News in Brief podcast | Week 38 2024 | DB Schenker, Premier Alliance and capacity woes
New US de minimus rules not the main threat to ecommerce traffic
Air Canada avoids damaging strike with four-year pilot agreement
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article