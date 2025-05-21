News in Brief Podcast | Week 18 | Transpac chaos and Q1 earnings
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone ...
’Winning As One’ is the mantra for DSV Schenker after the closing of a merger of equals that needs all the boost it can get now to convince investors that…
… the New DSV is the best bet in the current market, even at current prices.
I hear you, this is a long-term ’value story’ driven by M&A.
But also spare a moment for those who jumped on Old DSV’s bandwagon as shareholders near peak at Dkr1,696 on 23 September 2021.
The wait has ...
Spot rates on transpacific surge after news of tariff time-out
Shippers should check out the 'small print' in China-US tariff cuts
'Cargo collision' expected as transpacific capacity tightens and rates rise
Houthis declare blockade of port of Haifa – 'vessels calling will be targets'
Another CMA CGM vessel heading for Suez Canal – 'to mitigate schedule delay'
MSC Antonia, a casualty of the epidemic of GPS area-denial
News in Brief Podcast | Week 20 | 90-day countdown, India and Pakistan
Threat to airport operations as India revokes security clearance for handler Çelebi
IATA to downgrade air cargo growth forecast 'to something more sustainable'
European port congestion now at five-to-six days, and getting worse
