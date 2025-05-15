By Alessandro Pasetti 15/05/2025

Germany’s DHL Group hasn’t been shy entertaining bolt-on M&A this year, bulking up inorganically and trying to buy growth that otherwise it couldn’t deliver.

But its latest deal out of the UK announced yesterday* is a sign of a management team that is on the ball, fully committed to corporate action where it’s worth investing, and taking bold decisions where it is not.

(*According to which: its UK e-commerce subsidiary would merge with domestic parcel delivery firm Evri, with parent DHL Group ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN