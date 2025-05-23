Kuehne + Nagel acquires Spanish road logistics provider TDN
PRESS RELEASE Schindellegi, CH, 23 May 2025 – Strategic fit to accelerate growth in European groupage network – ...
Signs.
(Or sighs?!)
First off
There are a few takeaways drawing from today’s announcement that DSV’s lagging rival in M&A and on the stock market, Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) from Schindellegi, has agreed to acquire Spanish trucker Transporte y Distribución Nacional (TDN).
In what is bolt-on road logistics M&A of necessity, the transaction – whose value was undisclosed – confirms the Swiss forwarder’s focus on deal-making a la Kuehne: let’s do it little by little, adding assets that may add value to the portfolio.
Is ...
